Commerce Minister touts Pakistan’s agricultural achievements

Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan on Friday highlighted the record-breaking achievements of Pakistan’s agricultural sector.

Jam Kamal Khan, along with Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated the FoodAg Pakistan 2024 at the Expo Centre Karachi, said a press release issued here. The event, organized by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), is set to be a significant milestone for the nation’s agricultural sector, drawing participation from 70 countries over 1000 delegates. In his inaugural speech, the Minister expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for his presence, which he stated is a testament to the government’s unwavering support for Pakistan’s agricultural community and its commitment to driving economic growth.

Meanwhile highlighting the progress of the country’s agriculture, he reported unprecedented production levels in key crops, including rice, mangoes, citrus, onions, potatoes, maize, and sesame. For instance, rice production reached an impressive 10 million tons, while mangoes and citrus recorded 1.8 million and 2.3 million tons, respectively.

These milestones, according to the Minister, are a reflection of the dedication and hard work of Pakistani farmers, as well as the effectiveness of the nation’s agricultural policies, he said. The Minister also underscored the remarkable growth in Pakistan’s agricultural exports, which saw a substantial increase of 37.19% from USD 5.8 billion in 2022-23 to USD 8 billion in 2023-24. He noted significant gains in the export of rice, sesame seeds, and maize, which grew by 78.26%, 174.12%, and 121.16%, respectively. This surge, he explained, demonstrates Pakistan’s capacity to compete in international markets and its commitment to maintaining high standards in food production. He also extended a warm welcome to the international guests who have traveled from across the globe to explore business opportunities and witness Pakistan’s agricultural prowess.

Minister lauded the pivotal role of TDAP in promoting Pakistani exports and organizing the FoodAg exhibition, which brings together key stakeholders from around the world. He emphasized that the event provides an invaluable platform for business-to-business meetings, seminars, and direct interactions between government regulatory bodies and industry leaders. The exhibition, he said, will not only showcase Pakistan’s advanced and reliable food products supply chain but also open doors for new partnerships and innovative solutions to further enhance agricultural exports.

In closing, Minister Jam expressed confidence that FoodAg Pakistan 2024 will pave the way for new opportunities and strengthen Pakistan’s position in the global agricultural market. He assured international visitors that their decision to explore sourcing opportunities in Pakistan was a sound business choice, given the country’s mature and competitive supply base.

The Minister concluded by reiterating his commitment to a brighter and more prosperous future for Pakistan, driven by continued collaboration and innovation in the agricultural sector. FoodAg Pakistan 2024 will continue over the next three days, offering participants a comprehensive view of Pakistan’s agricultural capabilities and the potential for future growth and collaboration.

Turkiye Minister

The Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, highlighting the vast potential of trade and investment in agriculture sector, on Friday, said that Pakistan was determined to bolster economic relations and bilateral trade with the brotherly country of Turkiye.

He was speaking at a breakfast meeting hosted here Friday in honor of the Turkish delegation led by Turkiye Minister for Trade Prof. Dr. Omer Bolat, arrived in Pakistan to participate in Food Ag Expo 2024. Turkiye’s Deputy Trade Minister Mustafa Tuzcu, President TOBB Riffat Hisarciklioglu, President DIEK Nail Olpak and representatives of business, industry and investment bodies were included in the delegation. Council General of Turkiye in Karachi Cemal Sangu, Ambassador of Pakistan in Turkiye Dr Yousuf Junaid, Chief Executive Trade Development Authority of Pakistan Zubair Motiwala, representatives of FPCCI, KCCI and other trade bodies as well as other officials also attended the meeting.

The commerce minister highlighted the vast potential of trade and investment in agriculture, food and agri-products in Pakistan and said that bilateral trade and investment opportunities were showcased in the FoodAg Expo 2024.

Pakistan and Turkiye enjoy close and cordial relations and leadership of both the brotherly countries was determined to further strengthen bilateral trade and economic ties with a futurist approach for progress and prosperity of people of both the countries who were bound together in historical, cultural, religious and economic relations, he noted. The incumbent government under the vibrant and ambitious leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is focusing on enhancing volume of trade with current trade partners and exploring opportunities in the new markets, he said adding that government was encouraging and facilitating business to business contacts and exchange of delegation with B2B sectoral approaches for identifying the potential of trade.