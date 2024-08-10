Ex-MNA, four others granted bail in Jinnah House attack case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday confirmed the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) former MNA Shunila Ruth and four others in the Jinnah House attack case related to the May 9 riots.

The court ordered the accused to furnish surety bonds of Rs 200,000 each to avail the relief. ATC Judge Khalid Arshad conducted the proceedings on the bail applications of the accused, who also appeared in court and marked their attendance. During the proceedings, the investigation officer stated that the accused were present at the scene but did not actively participate in the rioting. Ruth’s counsel argued that his client was 70 years old and sick. He submitted that his client went to attend a prayer ceremony at Girja Chowk Church on May 9, 2023, and was implicated solely for being present in the area. After hearing the arguments of the parties, the court confirmed the interim bail of Shunila Ruth, Shaheen Shahid, Nosheen Shahid, Advocate Zameer Ahmad Jhedu, and Advocate Muhammad Akram.