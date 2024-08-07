Policeman shot dead by robbers in Karachi

A policeman was shot dead by an alleged robber in the Joharabad locality of Karachi on Wednesday. The policeman sustained four bullets but despite being injured and falling to the ground, he tried to apprehend the armed culprit.

The alleged robber first tried to escape on his motorcycle, but when it didn’t start, he took the police officer’s motorcycle and fled.

The suspect’s bag fell off in confrontation with the policeman who continued to resist until the end.

According to the police, the bag carrying four stolen mobile phones, Rs 6000 cash, and watches has been seized.

Initially, the incident was perceived to be a targeted killing but the video revealed that the policeman was killed during the robbery.

Earlier, robbers shot dead a man and injured his son for resisting robbery in Karachi’s Korangi Coast Guard Chowrangi area.

The robbers entered a gas filling shop at Korangi Coast Guard Chowrangi and opened fire during resistance, killing Zafar and injuring his son Wahab.

Police reported that the injured Wahab managed to seize the pistol from the robbers and fired at them, causing both robbers to flee the crime scene.

The injured robbers went to Jinnah Hospital for treatment, where the injured Wahab identified them, leading to their arrest by the police. The robbers were identified as Qadir and Ehtisham.