Punjab seeks deployment of army, Rangers for Chehlum security

The Punjab Home Department has requested the deployment of Pakistan Army and Rangers troops to ensure fool-proof security for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

According to spokesperson for the Home department, the services of the Army and Rangers are called to assist the police during Chehlum. According to the letter written to the Federal Ministry of Interior, the law enforcement agencies will render services for the peaceful conduct of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

The spokesman said that the services of 37 companies of army and rangers have been requested for 15 districts of Punjab. A letter has been written to deploy 14 companies of Pakistan Army and 23 companies of Pakistan Rangers Punjab in these districts. According to the requirement of different districts, services were sought during 17th to 27th Safar-ul-Muzaffar. Army and Rangers troops will be deployed in Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Gujrat, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Sargodha, Khushab, Bhakkar, Multan, Jhang, DG Khan, Muzaffargarh, Layyah and Bahawalpur. The decision to deploy the army and rangers was made as per the request of the Punjab Police to assist in security arrangements, he added.