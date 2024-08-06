— lays foundation stone of upgradation work at Gaddafi stadium

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday laid the foundation stone of the upgradation work at the Gaddafi stadium to bring it part with the international standards during a solemn ceremony at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) headquarters, Gaddafi stadium. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, and Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi were present on the occasion. The upgradation of the stadium was part of the preparations to get the three stadiums in Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi in pristine shape before the start of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan next February. Pakistan was to host the ICC Champions trophy and the Chairman PCB had decided to bring the stadiums at part with the international standards before the start of the ICC event. With rupees 12.8 billion allocated for the upgradation work by an international firm, the Gaddafi Stadium upgrade plans include relocating the main building closer to the box, incorporating hospitality boxes in the front and PCB offices at the back, and expanding the enclosures on both sides. PCB has allocated Rs12.8 billion for the upgrade of these three stadiums. Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif hailed efforts of the Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi to improve existing facilities at the stadiums and equip the cricket stadiums with the latest equipment for a better experience for the spectators. The premier asked the Chairman PCB to work harder to improve the cricketing standards and improve national cricket team’s international standings.