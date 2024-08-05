Hyderabad receives first heavy rainfall in ongoing monsoon

As Hyderabad received the first torrential downpour of the ongoing monsoon season starting on Saturday night, a widespread power breakdown followed the rain.

The heavy downpour started around 10.20 pm and the power outages immediately followed.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department and the district administration are yet to share the official rain readings. The spokesman of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Sadiq Kubar informed on Sunday morning that out of 624 feeders of 11 KV in its jurisdiction, some 214 feeders had tripped.