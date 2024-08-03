PM directs early construction of Jinnah Medical Complex

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday said measures should be ensured for early construction of Jinnah Medical Complex. While chairing a review meeting here, he said Jinnah Medical Complex should be made a modern tertiary level hospital of not only Pakistan but the region. Modern facilities should be provided to patients from all over Pakistan at the Jinnah Medical Complex, he said adding services of prominent experts should be hired for the preparation of the master plan of the hospital, for technical assistance and medical instruments. “We established international standard Punjab Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI),” he remarked adding nefarious conspiracy was hatched to destroy PKLI by playing politics on it. He thanked Aga Khan Foundation for its cooperation in the construction of Jinnah Medical Complex. Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Jehanzeb Khan, Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Health Mukhtar Ahmed Bharath and high-level officials attended the meeting. The meeting was told about the master plan of the hospital and on progress of its construction. It was informed that Jinnah Medical Complex would be made a trust which would look after the administrative affairs of the hospital. Prime Minister would be patron-in-chief of the trust. Internationally recognized American experts were working on the project while Aga Khan Foundation was providing technical assistance. The meeting was apprised about the construction cost and timeline of the project. The prime minister instructed that hospital project should be executed transparently and should be completed in the shortest possible time.