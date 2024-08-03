Vulnerable communities get boost with new referral directory

Da Hawwa Lur (Daughter of Eve), in collaboration with the Provincial Ombudsperson Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR), launched the Referral Directory, a critical resource aimed at bolstering support services for vulnerable communities in KP.

This landmark event underscored the directory’s pivotal role in streamlining access to essential services, said a press release issued here on Friday.

The event commenced with opening remarks from the Project Coordinator at DHL, Zoona Javed who welcomed the attendees and provided an insightful overview of the Referral Directory and shed light on information shared in it. “This directory is a vital tool in improving access to support services for women and marginalized groups,” she emphasized, setting the tone for the proceedings.

Following this, Program Director at DHL, Shawana Shah delivered an in-depth presentation on DHL’s psycho-legal support services and the newly established referral mechanism.

CEO of DHL, and Amjad Marwat, President of the Bar Association remarked that the directory represents a collaborative effort to provide comprehensive support to vulnerable populations. “Such a resource is invaluable in ensuring that individuals in need can access the services they deserve,” Marwat commented and emphasized the directory’s role in supporting transgender individuals, women, and girls.

Guest speaker, Provincial Coordinator of NCHR, Rizwan Khan elaborated on the referral mechanism and the critical role of various line departments. “Active participation and cooperation from all stakeholders are crucial to the directory’s effectiveness,” he asserted, calling for collective action.

The transgender focal person, Farzana lauded the efforts of Da Hawwa Lur in championing the rights of marginalized communities, highlighting the directory’s significance.

The event featured an interactive session, inviting participants to share suggestions and recommendations for enhancing the Referral Directory and its implementation.

SHO of Tatara Police Station, Saima said, “we are proud to be included in the referral directory, and we look forward to contributing to this vital network of support services”.

The event concluded with closing remarks from Rukhshanda Naz, KP Ombudsperson and Guest of Honor.

She commended DHL and its partners for their dedicated efforts and reaffirmed the commitment of the Ombudsperson?s office to support such initiatives. “Together, we can make a significant impact in the lives of those who need it most,” she stated, reinforcing the collaborative spirit of the event.