13th batch of Friends of Police Internship program concludes

The 13th batch of Friends of Police Internship Program has concluded at Rawalpindi Police Lines Headquarters.

The students from various educational institutions participated in the internship program started here as per vision of Inspector General of Police, Punjab.

In the two-week internship program, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations gave lectures to the students on various aspects of police working and policing. The students were informed about police station working, police service centers, front desks, various police Apps, traffic police, legal and court proceedings.

The students during the program also visited the Special Initiative Police Station, Police Lines Headquarters, Command and Control Room, Traffic Headquarters, Police Service Center Liaquat Bagh and Legal Branch and gained practical knowledge of policing.

The purpose of the internship program is to create policing awareness and bring further improvement.

SSP Operations, Hafiz Kamran Asghar said that the internship program would help improve community policing with the support and consultation of the students and youth.

The SSP Operations further said that the youth could play an important role in improving police working and service delivery.