Stakeholders meet to fast-track KP ‘CM’s Awami Agenda’ program

Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram has directed the heads of all government departments to ensure strict implementation of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s Program “Awami Agenda.”

He gave these instructions while chairing a special meeting on implementation of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s Program “Awami Agenda” in his office here on Thursday.

Beside Additional Deputy Commissioner Kohat Hamid Iqbal, the meeting was also attended by the Assistant Commissioners and the heads of all government departments. Each department was assigned a task with a deadline and asked to submit the implementation report well in time.

The DC declared that the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was personally monitoring the program and the administrative secretaries have also been given the task of monitoring the work of their respective departments.

The DC said that available resources should be used at the earliest and submit a need assessment report for the required resources so that it can be taken up at the appropriate forum.

Abdul Akram said that the task of monitoring and implementing the Program at the district level had been assigned to the Deputy Commissioners of the respective districts.

He warned that any kind of negligence on the public agenda program would not be tolerated.

Flood affected areas

Deputy Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Suraya Bibi Thursday made an emergency visit to the flood-affected area of Upper Chitral district, where the flood has wiped out houses, crops, gardens and roads. Before the visit, the Deputy Speaker met with the officials of the district administration, rescue and security agencies and issued instructions to take concrete steps to deal with the current situation and provide immediate relief to the people.

She personally supervised the departure of machinery and medical teams towards the flood-affected areas. She was told that the roads have been restored up to Breep, while work is going on to restore Yarkhun Road, which will be opened by Friday. She issued instructions to the administration to ensure water supply in the affected areas and speed up the power restoration work. Deputy Speaker Surya Bibi visited Bonni Medical Center on this occasion and visited a citizen belonging to different areas who was swept away in the flood yesterday. She issued instructions to the hospital administration to stay alert and provide the best medical facilities to the patients in view of the current situation.

Anti-encroachment drive

The district administration Swat has launched a large-scale operation against encroachments and illegal constructions under the chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Awami agenda 2024.

The anti-encroachment drive was carried out by Assistant Commissioner Abdul Qayoom, along with the Tehsil Municipal Administration(TMA) staff and traffic police in Matta bazaar after the directives of Deputy Commissioner Swat Shehzad Mehboob. During this operation, illegal constructions and encroachments erected by shopkeepers and traders were immediately removed.

Assistant Commissioner Matta Abdul Qayoom appealed to the president of Matta Bazaar, traders, and shopkeepers to fully cooperate with the district administration in the drive to ensure smooth flow of traffic and make convenience for the people.

He said that the district administration would make all possible measures to implement the CM’s initiative in letter and spirit and resolve citizens’ problems at the earliest.