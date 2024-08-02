Over 124,000 Bhakkar women receive financial help under BISP

As many as 124,522 registered women have received financial help under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) in Bhakkar district so far.

BISP Deputy Director Syed Asif Jahangir Gilani told APP on Thursday that the payment process in Bhakkar district was under way successfully. He said the total number of registered beneficiaries in Bhakkar were 135,805, in which 124,522 deserving women had received their financial help amounting to Rs 10,500 each.

Gilani said 56,842 women in Bhakkar, 29,425 in Darya Khan, 19,311 in Kalarkot and 18,944 in Mankera had received the payments. He said four camp sites each in Bhakkar, Darya Khan, Mankera and Kalarkot had been established to ensure payment to remaining beneficiaries under the BISP programme.

Gilani said he himself was working and monitoring the BISP payments at the camp sites in Bhakkar. He said assistant directors Sabbir Iqbal (Mankera), Muhammad Imran (Kalarkot) and Muhammad Qasim (Darya Khan) were striving to ensure the BISP payments in a transparent way.