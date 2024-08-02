PCP collaborates with stakeholders to uphold freedom of expression

Chairman of Press Council of Pakistan (PCP) Arshad Khan Jadoon on Tuesday said that the Council is collaborating with all stakeholders to uphold freedom of expression and media ethics.

During a meeting with a delegation of Pakistan Bar Council comprising Haleem Abbasi Chairman executive Committee Islamabad Bar Council, Zulfiqar Abbasi, Chairman Discipline Committee Islamabad, Bar Council, Qazi Adil

Vice Chairman Islamabad Bar Council, Qamar Sabzwari, Chairman human rights Committee Islamabad Bar Council and Naseer Ahmed Kiyani Chairman Enrollment Committee Islamabad Bar Council.

Chairman PCP said, the issues of the journalist community would be solved on priority.

The Chairman also briefed the delegation on the objectives and mission of the Press Council.

Representatives of the Bar Council, congratulated the Chairman PCP on his appointment as Chairman and highlighted the challenges faced by journalists.

They praised chairman’s efforts in making the Press Council a dynamic institution and assured him of the lawyers community’s full support.

Arshad Khan Jadoon expressed gratitude to the delegation and assured them of the Press Council’s steadfast support for journalistic organizations.