Diver Daley leaves door open for LA Olympics

British diver Tom Daley refused to rule out competing at a sixth Olympics on Monday, saying 2028 would be a “second home Games” for the now Los Angeles resident. The 30-year-old won silver in Paris with partner Noah Williams in the 10m synchronised platform to give him a fifth medal in five Olympics.

Daley gave up diving for two years after winning gold in Tokyo in 2021 but he returned to the pool at the request of his six-year-old son Robbie. Daley stressed that he would take some time to decide his future, but he said “you never know” if another Olympic appearance in LA was a possibility.

“They might be adding different events into the Games in LA. I live in LA now so it could be a chance to do a second home Olympic Games,” he said. “But right now I just want to enjoy this moment and we’ll see how it goes after that.” Daley and Williams finished second behind China’s Lian Junjie and Yang Hao, who are the dominant force in diving and have won at the last three world championships. Daley was watched at the Aquatics Centre by husband Dustin Lance Black, Robbie and the couple’s other son Phoenix.