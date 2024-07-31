Shahrukh Khan to undergo urgent eye treatment in the US

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan will fly to the US urgently, to seek treatment for his eye, after the medical procedure in Mumbai didn’t go as planned.

As reported by Indian media outlets, Shahrukh Khan flew to the US on Tuesday and will undergo medical treatment there, to rectify the damage.

Quoting a source close to the ‘Dunki’ actor, a publication reported, “Shah Rukh Khan had gone to a hospital in Mumbai on Monday, July 29 for an eye treatment. The treatment didn’t go as planned.”

“SRK is now being rushed to the USA to rectify the damage,” the insider shared further.

The source didn’t have much knowledge regarding the illness or the treatment he underwent, whereas, the media couldn’t reach his manager Pooja Dadlani for an update.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khan, 58, is currently on a much-deserved break after giving three consecutive blockbusters, ‘Pathaan’, ‘Jawan’ and ‘Dunki’, last year.

He will next start filming for Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘King’, also featuring his daughter Suhana and Abhishek Bachchan. He also has a sequel of ‘Pathaan’ and other Spy Universe films in the pipeline.