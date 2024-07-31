TLP leader sent on physical remand for issuing fatwa against CJP

An anti-terrorism court in Lahore has approved a seven-day physical remand for Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) leader Maulana Muhammad Tahir Saifi. He was presented before the court on Tuesday in a case involving the issuance of a fatwa against the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

The hearing was presided over by Judge Khalid Arshad. The prosecution requested the physical remand of the accused. The investigating officer stated that a photogrammetric test needed to be conducted and a microphone needed to be recovered. Maulana Muhammad Tahir Saifi’s speech was played in court. The judge asked, “You speak with great enthusiasm, is this your speech?” The accused admitted, “Yes, this is my speech.”

The court inquired why he spoke against the Chief Justice of Pakistan. The accused responded, “We are advising the Chief Justice to be cautious. The verdict in question is against the Constitution. There is still an opportunity for the Chief Justice to reconsider his ruling.” The court ordered the accused to be presented again on August 6.