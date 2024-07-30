Balochistan CM vows to provide basic facilities to people

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday said that practical steps were being taken to provide basic health, education and other facilities to the people of the province.

He said this while talking to a delegation of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) led by Senator Sardar Umar Khan Gorgaij.

The delegation also included candidates who participated in the election on the ticket of People’s Party from different areas of Balochistan.

Talking to the delegation, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that development projects were being aligned with public needs, for the first time in history, 70 percent of approved development projects have been made part of the budget.

The implementation of development projects has been started from the first month of the new financial year, he said. The CM said that under the guidance of Chairman of PPP’s Bilawal Bhutto, he was trying to provide relief to the common man saying that leaders and workers of the PPP were utilizing all their abilities to serve the people.

On this occasion, Senator Sardar Umar Khan Gorgaije and the ticket holders thanked Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti and said that the new era of development would begin with the steps taken by the provincial government for the welfare of the people in Balochistan and the standard of living of the common man would be high.