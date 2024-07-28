Who is Lady Deadpool? Actress revealed amid Blake Lively and Taylor Swift cameo rumours

Now this is a cameo to marvel over. In Deadpool & Wolverine starring, in case you’re living under a rock, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman – the woman behind Lady Deadpool is finally revealed.

And behind that mask? Well, it’s none other than Blake Lively.

While we knew all too well there were rumors Taylor Swift may be the one to serve as the Deadpool variant from an alternative reality, Blake had fans ditching that theory when she posted a picture from set July 22.

After all, in the Instagram snap, the It Ends with Us actress, was spotted wearing an eyebrow-raising red outfit as she kissed her husband of 11 years, who just so happened to be in full costume.

“Now we know who lady deadpool is,” one user commented on the shot while another added, “It’s time! Lady Deadpool.” Chimed in a third, “with such an incredible soundtrack and references, of course our girl blake was involved.”

And you know Blake loved being part of Manhattan’s Marvel’s elite.

“My y2k girlies,” Blake captioned the teaser shot. “I should be competitive bc @itendswithusmovie is coming out in 3 weeks BUT when your middle school obsessions, your feelings post baby, or about Nice men who use feminism as a tool, your love of the Wizard of Oz, Succession, Sandy & Danny, driving with Avril blasting, the way the choreography of a certain boy*band so

ng got me, of Baz Luhrmann fireworks to punctuate a moment, even down to the fact that our hair color is determined by seasons and the French method by which it’s painted are all so seen MY WORD.”