Ayeza and Danish Taimoor ring in their 10th wedding anniversary in England

A-list celebrity couple, Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor are ringing in their 10th wedding anniversary with a family trip to Oxford, England.

Reel-to-real-life couple Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor, who are currently in Oxford for their 10th-anniversary trip, explored the city with their two kids. The couple has been regularly treating their fans with stunning visuals from their visits to some of the iconic places and enjoying the breezy weather of England.

On Thursday, Khan turned to her Instagram handle with some glimpses of the couple-only day out, along with a warm anniversary wish for her husband. “Just the Two of Us. May we grow older and stronger, just like this beautiful tree, forever standing tall and enduring,” penned the ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ actor in the caption.

Hours later, she also dumped visuals from another day with her better half as she gushed over the photography skills of the ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’ star.

Millions of their fans reacted to the now-viral posts with likes and heartwarming comments for their favourite celebrity couple.

For the unversed, Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor tied the knot in 2014 after being in a relationship for more than eight years. The power couple shares two kids, a daughter named Hoorain, 8, and a son, Rayan, 6.