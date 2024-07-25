Prime Minister declares PTI’s ‘new tactics’ to discredit armed forces will not be tolerated

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has declared that the government will not tolerate any propaganda against Pakistan’s armed forces, warning Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against running smear campaigns targeting the country and the army chief.

“The perpetrators of the May 9 riots, who had previously attacked parliament and PTV and besieged the PM House, have now resorted to new tactics to malign the country and its armed forces. A malicious campaign was run against Army Chief General Asim Munir from PTI’s official website,” said PM Shehbaz while chairing a federal cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

“We will not tolerate any actions against the country, its innocent people, and its armed forces.”

The prime minister’s comments came two days after Inter-Services Public Relations Director-General (DG ISPR) Lt General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry called on the nation to stand against militants and “digital terrorists”.

“Digital terrorism is being conducted on social media. The army is standing up against terrorists and digital terrorists. The time has come for the entire nation to stand up against them,” the chief military spokesperson stated on Monday.