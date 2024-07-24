Aleem invites Chinese firms to invest in different sectors

Federal Minister of Investment Board, Privatization and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Wednesday said that Pakistan is extending business visa facility to investors from 124 countries including China and invited more Chinese companies to invest in different sector of national economy.

Abdul Aleem Khan along with Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi briefed the Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong on the investment opportunities existing in different sector of the economy, said a press release.

In this session, the details of the establishment of industries from China to Pakistan under matchmaking industry were presented. During the briefing, seven major sectors were finalized, which include medical equipment, plastic industry, textile, leather, edible meat, fruit & vegetables and waste. While giving briefing to Ambassador of China Jiang Zaidong and the Chinese delegation, Abdul Aleem Khan said that there are opportunities in Pakistan to invest in infrastructure, housing and other important sectors.

He invited more Chinese companies to come to Pakistan and invest here. He assured that the Chinese brothers are our guests and their fool proof security would be assured at all costs and welcomed the participation of Chinese Ambassador in the briefing session.

Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong assured all possible support for investment in Pakistan and said that business organizations from China will fully participate in the promotion of trade here.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi said that with China Friendship, brotherly relations, investment is always the top priority for Pakistan. Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan said that Pakistan-China investment is a joint responsibility of the Board of Investment and the Ministry of Commerce, which will be fulfilled efficiency.

The Chinese Ambassador was accompanied by Minister of Commerce, Consul, Second Secretary and other Chinese officials.

Meanwhile, French Ambassador to Pakistan Nicolas Galey called on Federal Minister for Investment Board, Privatization and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan and discuss bilateral cooperation and trade activities between both the countries.

Abdul Aleem Khan told Nicolas Galey that work is being done on road network from Karachi to Sukkur and China including Central Asian states which will help to promote business volume. He said that European countries are very important in terms of investment and economic activities in Pakistan.

He further said that for the strengthening of the country’s economy, the privatization of loss-burdened institutions already in process while all these institutions have the potential to earn profits and work in good manner.

Expressing gratitude to Abdul Aleem Khan for participating in the reception of the National Day of France, Nicolas Galey invited him to visit France and meet the Business Association there.

French Ambassador also expressed interest in investment and partnership in business activities by his Government and private sector of France.

During the meeting both held detailed discussions on increasing trade volume between Pakistan and France and also discussed different important proposals.