IHC removes objection to plea for restoration of PTI’s website

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday removed the objection of Registrar office on a petition against the blockage of PTI’s official website.

The court instructed the Registrar office to fix the case again for hearing on July 26.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case along with the objections of Registrar office. The petition was filed by PTI’s leaders including Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz.

The petitioners had adopted the stance that the official website of PTI has been blocked. The purpose of the website was to keep the public updated about the activities of PTI, it said. It said that the website was carrying the manifesto of PTI and information about the leadership. The public were given the information about the candidates of PTI through this website, it said. The petition prayed the court to issue directives for the restoration of the website.

Separately, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday removed the objection of Registrar office on a petition seeking cases details against Bushra Bibi and barring her arrest in any other case. Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition filed by Bushra Bibi. The court instructed the office to fix the case for hearing on Wednesday. The petitioner has prayed the court to direct the respondents for provision of details of cases, inquiries and notices against Bushra Bibi, and stop her arrest in any other case.