NA panel expresses concern over delay in PIACL privatization

National Assembly Standing Committee on Privatization on Monday expressed concern over the delay in the process of privatization of Pakistan International Airlines Company Limited (PIACL) and directed to provide a detailed working paper on the entities privatized during the last 10 years.

The committee, which met here under the chairmanship of Farooq Sattar noted that the delay in the privatization process of PIACL resulted in an increase in its losses, and liabilities from Rs 200 billion in 2015 to Rs800 billion in 2024 and recommended transparently expediting the process.

The committee also urged to protect the rights of the employees during the process which was assured by the Minister for Privatization, said a press release.

The Secretary Ministry of Privatization gave a briefing on the overall working and performance of the Ministry. The committee directed the secretary to provide a detailed working paper on the entities privatized during the last 10 years.

The committee considered the Privatization Commission (Amendment Bill, 2023″ and unanimously recommended approving the said Bill.

The Members of National Assembly (MNAs) Anwar-ul-Haq Chaudhary, Chaudhry Mahmood Bashir Virk, Abdul Qadir Khan, Ms. Asia Naz Tanoli, Nazir Ahmed Bhugio, Zulfiqar Ali, Ms. Sehar Kamran, Khawaja Sheraz Mehmood and Moulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri attended the meeting.

Among others, the meeting was also attended by the Minister for Privatization and senior officials of the Ministry of Privatization and PIACL.