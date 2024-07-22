Sania Zahra’s father rejects allegation of daughter’s suicide

Father of Sania Zahra Asad Shah called for justice on alleged murder of his daughter by the husband at inlaw’s home on 9th July.

Reacting to claim of Ali Raza Bukhari, husband of Sania, the father said: committing suicide at in-laws is infact bigger crime than the murder if statement of her husband is to be believed. While it’s surely opposite of what Ali Raza said in his defence during press conference on July 20, said Asad Shah. About torturing his daughter before got killed allegedly by the husband, Shah said he closely watched and took snapshots of her face with a broken jaw and tip of tongue was out of the mouth of the body when it was brought his home from the in-laws.

He said the Senate’s Standing Committee on Human Rights called him next week where he would show up all evidences proving his daughter was mercilessly killed over not granting the property share to her husband, the alleged killer. Explaining motif behind the alleged murder, Asad Shah swore that his daughter called him at the behest of her husband in March, this year, to grant her share from the property. He said he could’ve given property share to his daughter but his wife forbade him for not coping under pressure of his son-in-law.

Resultantly, he said he called me him and his wife bitter names when he refused to name the property to his daughter just for the time being. He said the local police already suspecting the murder, immediately arrested the husband. But was released within 12 hours on influence of the local MNA. He refutes allegation that his daughter in law had committed suicide or his wife ever attempted to kill herself what it had been claimed by Ali Raza in press conference.

Earlier, husband of the Sania Zahra dispelled allegation of his involvement in killing of his wife found hanging in her home on July 8. It’s pertinent to note that the forensic report of Syeda Sania Zehra from Multan has been released, stating that the ligature mark on her neck is consistent with hanging, and the cause of death is asphyxia due to hanging.