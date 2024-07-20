Marseille’s new striker Greenwood deflects questions about controversial past

English striker Mason Greenwood said he only wanted to look forward when he was asked at his first Marseille press conference on Friday about the uproar surrounding his arrival at the club.

The 22-year-old was suspended in January 2022 by Manchester United following allegations of attempted rape and sexual assault but prosecutors dropped charges in February 2023. Marseille fans, including the city’s left-wing mayor Benoit Payan, condemned the signing. “I understand the question, but I don’t really want to get into any conversations or any discussions about that,” said Greenwood. “I’d only like to look forward and to be part of Marseille and just to move forward with myself, my family, my daughter and my partner and the whole club and to focus on the football and the off-field work with my family.”