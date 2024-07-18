Thar foundation empowers local girls with mining education

In a groundbreaking initiative for women empowerment in rural Sindh, Thar Foundation has begun providing education to local girls to become mining professionals.

The foundation has enrolled 13 female students in its Diploma of Associate Engineering (DAE) in Mining Program at the Government Polytechnic Institute (GPI) Mithi.

“For the first time, 13 girls are among the 50 students now enrolled in our DAE Mining program at GPI – Mithi.

According to Gwadar Pro, this initiative is a testament to our dedication to empowering women and nurturing local talent,” announced Thar Foundation on May 15, coinciding with World Youth Skills Day.

The official statement highlighted, “By fostering quality education and gender equality, we’re building a stronger, more sustainable community aligned with UN SDG goals 4 and 5.”

Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) and Engro Powergen Thar Limited (EPTL), through the Thar Foundation, are committed to enhancing the socioeconomic well-being of the Tharparkar community.

Their focus includes sustainable interventions in health, safe drinking water, education, women’s empowerment, and livelihoods, aimed at improving local living standards.