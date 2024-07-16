Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes reunite at Copa America final match

Things might never be the same for Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, but they still know how to have a winning time together.

In fact, the former couple attended the Copa America final July 15 together, which ultimately saw Argentina beat Colombia in a 1-0 game.

As seen in videos shared to social media, the “Señorita” singers chatted and laughed as they enjoyed the game together.

E! News has reached out to reps for Camilla and Shawn for comment but has not heard back.

The hangout comes after the pair-who originally dated between 2019 and 2021 – briefly rekindled their romance at Coachella in 2023. But while the PDA-filled excursion may have excited fans of the former couple, their reunion was short-lived.

But for Camila, she doesn’t regret their dalliance.

“I think it’s known, I’m a fan,” the 27-year-old joked of getting back together with exes on Call Her Daddy in March. “I personally think it’s helpful. I’m the kind of person-you can’t forbid things from me because I will want to do it more.” It’s an impulsive streak she says plays a role in much of her life.

“It’s crazy because I’m kind of impulsive in that way-if I feel it, I say it,” she explained to host Alex Cooper. “I would rather say it a nd see what happens and then wake up the next day and find out that it’s been heavily documented. I opted for that route. It is what it is.

And if anything, her reunion with Shawn, though she admitted “it was a fun moment,” also helped both parties realize that their past romantic relationship should stay just there.

“It wasn’t even a decision, I think you are just kind of like, ‘Yeah this doesn’t really-it’s not a fit,'” she confirmed. “It doesn’t feel right. I think luckily, I was in a place in my life where it took me less time to realize that-and it took us both less time to be like, ‘This doesn’t feel right and we don’t really need to try so hard to make it work.’ It’s all good. This is not feeling good, like ‘Let’s be friends, I love you. It’s all good, let’s move on.'”

But this isn’t to say her and Shawn’s friendship needs stitches. If anything, Camila feels nothing but love for her ex. “I will always care about him and love him, he’s such a good person,” she continued. “I’m lucky cause some people have exes who are awful-and he is not. He’s a really kind, good person.