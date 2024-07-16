Mohib Mirza sings praises for Aamina Sheikh

Actor Mohib Mirza showered praises on his ex-wife, former actor Aamina Sheikh, as he talked about the influence of women on his life.

In a new tell-all with a digital magazine, actor Mohib Mirza opened up on the influence that his both wives, A-list actors Aamina Sheikh and Sanam Saeed, have had on his life and career.

“Aamina and Sanam are both wonderful human beings and women from respectable families. Their upbringing is commendable, particularly because of their mothers’ efforts, and that reflects in their souls,” he said.

Mirza continued, “I also consider myself lucky and thanks to my mother’s prayers that I’ve had the company of two remarkable women. I feel very lucky to have had Aamina and Sanam in my life.”

Further reflecting on his past with Sheikh, the ‘Tark-e-Wafa’ actor added, “Although Aamina and I have parted ways, I won’t delve into that as it’s private. Every relationship experiences highs and lows and sometimes even good people can’t stay together. Regardless, Aamina remains a great person to me.”

For the unversed, Mohib Mirza got married to actor Aamina Sheikh back in 2005 and they welcomed their daughter Meissa in August 2015. The celebrity couple parted ways in 2019.

Mirza made his marriage with co-star Sanam Saeed official last year, during an outing at Fahad Mustafa-hosted PSL special show ‘The Fourth Umpire’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he is currently being seen in the daily serial ‘Tark-e-Wafa’, co-starring Hina Chaudhary. Kashif Ahmed Butt’s directorial airs Monday to Sunday, at 7 p.m., only on ARY Digital.