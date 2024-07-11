FIA arrests eight women going on ‘begging mission’ to Saudi Arabia

Two teams of eight women were offloaded at the Multan Airport for going to beg in Saudi Arabia.

According to the details, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration team at Multan Airport successfully thwarted an attempt by eight women to travel to Saudi Arabia for the purpose of begging. The channel reported that these women were offloaded from two different flights bound for Saudi Arabia at the Multan Airport. The suspects are identified as Sobia Bibi, Khadija Bibi, Aasiya Bibi, Saira Bibi, Sajida Bibi, Salma Bibi, Samina Bibi, and Naghma Bibi. Initial investigations revealed that these women had Umra visas on their passports, and they intended to beg under the pretence of performing Umrah. All these women were residents of the district of Bahawalnagar and were carrying 200 Saudi riyals each. The FIA spokesperson stated that the suspect women have been handed over to the FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle in Multan for further investigation and legal action.