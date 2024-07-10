Showers subside hot, humid conditions in Lahore, more likely

The provincial capital and adjacent areas received showers, associated with gusty winds, here on Wednesday afternoon, which subsided hot and humid conditions, turning the weather pleasant.

The Meteorological Department has predicted more rains during the next 24 hours.

Shadman, Ferozpur Road, Chungi Amarsidhu, Ichhra, Harbanspura, Chowburji, Samanabad, Lytton Road, Shah Jamal, Qartaba Chowk, Cooper Road, Empress Road, Laxmi Chowk, Kashmir Road and other areas received showers, disrupting routine life. Chairman WASA Ch Shehbaz, Managaing Director WASA Ghafran Ahmed and other officers from district management visited different areas to inspect drainage of water.

According to a spokesman for the Pakistan Meteorological Department, monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper/central parts of the country. A shallow trough of westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country and under the influence of this system, rain-wind/thundershowers (with isolated heavy falls) is expected in Pothohar region, Northeast Punjab, Upper Punjab including Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Okara, Pakpattan, Kasur, Khushab, Sargodha, Bhakkar and Mianwali till Monday with occasional gaps. Rain/thundershower is also expected in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, D.G. Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Rahimyar Khan and Layyah from Friday to Sunday.