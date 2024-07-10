PM urges world to be aware of security threats country faces in hosting refugees

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday urged the international community to recognise the burden being shouldered by Pakistan while hosting such a large refugee population and demonstrate collective responsibility.

The prime minister, in a meeting with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Filippo Grandi at the PM House, reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to address the protection and safety needs of people in vulnerable situations and underscored that the international community needed to be mindful of the socio-economic challenges and security threats being faced by Pakistan in this regard, according to a PM Office press release.

While recalling Pakistan’s longstanding partnership with UNHCR, the prime minister appreciated the UN agency’s support to Pakistan in hosting Afghan refugees for over four decades. He noted that despite numerous challenges, Pakistan had hosted Afghan refugees with exemplary respect and dignity.

He sought UNHCR’s support in mobilizing adequate resources to supplement Pakistan’s efforts in this regard and urged the UN body to play its role in promoting durable solutions to address the situation of Afghan refugees, including through safe and dignified return and reintegration in their homeland, as well as third-country relocation.

The UN High Commissioner expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s generosity and hospitality in hosting millions of Afghan refugees for the past many decades and assured that UNHCR would continue to work closely with Pakistan to fulfil the basic needs of the Afghan refugees.

UN High Commissioner Grandi is on a three-day official visit to Pakistan from July 7-9, 2024.

Separately, during a press conference in Islamabad on Tuesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted Pakistan’s annual payment of $5 billion in freight charges for imports and exports, despite having insufficient vessels at its disposal.

“We annually pay $5 billion in freight charges for importing and exporting goods through maritime vessels, and yet we have only 12 ships at the disposal of our national entity, Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC), with annual salaries totaling Rs5 billion,” he said.

PM Shehbaz pointed out that countries like Bangladesh possess hundreds of ships, which not only facilitate imports and exports but also save on freight charges. In contrast, Pakistan faces a dire situation with a nominal fleet, which he emphasised as a significant setback.

“This is our misfortune-a looming crisis that demands immediate attention,” remarked the prime minister, stressing the urgency of resolving this issue.

He underscored the necessity for swift action to address Pakistan’s maritime deficiencies, calling upon relevant authorities to formulate effective strategies to enhance the country’s shipping capabilities.

The prime minister’s remarks come amidst growing concerns over Pakistan’s limited maritime resources and escalating freight expenditures, signaling a pressing need for remedial measures to bolster the nation’s shipping infrastructure and economic competitiveness.