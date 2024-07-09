Motorway police rescue passengers from burning bus

The National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) safely rescued 45 passengers of a private company bus on Motorway Islamabad Toll Plaza Link Road here on Tuesday. According to Motorway Police North Zone spokesman, Muhammad Saqib, after being informed that a bus was burnt on the motorway link road, a heavy contingent of Motorway police reached the spot timely and secured the passengers and their belongings. The passengers thanked the officials for their quick response and commended their efforts in the rescue operation. He said that the bus caught fire due to a short circuit.