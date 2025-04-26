Danish Taimoor’s first look from ‘Sher’ unveiled!

The very first look of the hotly anticipated drama serial ‘Sher’, featuring A-list star Danish Taimoor, has finally been unveiled by the makers.

The powerhouses of talent and two of the most celebrated actors of Pakistan’s entertainment industry, Danish Taimoor and Sarah Khan, are all set to share the screen for the very first time in ARY Digital’s ‘Sher’ and the very first teaser of the most anticipated drama of the year is finally here.

“The roar you’ve been waiting for is finally here,” read the caption with the brief clip, featuring the superstar in a fierce avatar, as he is seen walking away from the scene, purportedly after putting on a fire.

The first look video has been watched by thousands of social users within a few minutes, and excited fans swamped the comments sections, sharing their excitement for the mega project.

Earlier this year, actor Sarah Khan, who essays the lead character of Dr Fajar in her maiden collaboration with Taimoor, also dropped the fiery first look of her character.

While more details about the additional cast of the title are yet to be unveiled, it has been learnt that veteran actor-director Aehsun Talish is at the helm of the story, scripted by ace playwright Zanjabeel Asim Shah – the duo that last gave us the blockbuster serial ‘Bismil’.

Touted as an ‘epic saga’, backed by drama producer Abdullah Seja, under his banner, iDream Entertainment, ‘Sher’ is coming soon only on ARY Digital.