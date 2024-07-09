Federal Government Authorizes ISI to Trace Calls for National Security

The federal government has granted authorization to the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to intercept and trace calls and messages in efforts to prevent offences against national security, according to sources from Geo News.

This approval, confirmed by the federal cabinet, involves a circular that permits a designated ISI officer to carry out call tracing under Section 54 of the Telecommunication (Re-organization) Act 1996. It mandates that the officer in question must hold at least a grade 18 position, as per the sources.

Section 54 of the Telecommunications Act enables the federal government to authorize individuals to intercept or trace calls and messages via any telecommunication system for national security purposes. It also prioritizes government use of the telecommunication system over any licensee to defend the country against foreign threats.

The notification issued by the Ministry of Information on Monday stated, “The federal government, in the interest of national security and in the apprehension of any offence, is pleased to authorize officers […] to be nominated from time to time by ISI to intercept calls and messages or to trace calls through any communication system.”

This decision underscores the government’s ongoing measures to bolster national security and prevent potential threats through enhanced surveillance capabilities.