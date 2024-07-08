Shaukat Yousafzai barred from leaving for UK

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) offloaded Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) former minister Shaukat Yousafzai from a UK-bound flight at Islamabad airport on Monday.

The FIA has prevented PTI leader Shaukat Yousafzai from travelling to the United Kingdom (UK). This is not the first time that PTI leader Shaukat Yousafzai has been stopped from travelling. Previously, he was also prevented from going to offer Umrah in Saudi Arabia. Over the issue of offloading, Shaukat Yousafzai disclosed, “There were two orders against me, one for my arrest and another to offload me.” Former minister Shaukat Yousafzai further said, “The Peshawar FIA returned my belongings and did not arrest me.” The PTI leader mentioned, “I was going to Manchester to meet my daughter but was stopped. The government is being unjust to me.”