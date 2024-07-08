Cooling process in progress after rescue officials extinguish PSX fire

Five fire tenders, one snorkel, and a browser were used in the operation to tackle the blaze, which was caused by a short circuit.

Earlier in the day, the PSX building was evacuated and trading was temporarily suspended due to the blaze only to be resumed later after the fire was brought under control.

“It is hereby informed to all TRE Certificate Holders and concerned that the trading in all securities has been temporarily suspended from 10:25 am to 11:25am today,” PSX’s General Manager and Chief Market Operations Officer Jawad H Hashmi said in a statement.

The official further confirmed that many of the firms are unable to access the building.

According to the PSX management, the fire erupted at around 8am and although it has resulted in some material loss, no loss of life has been reported due to the blaze.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner South Altaf Sario also visited the incident site to review the rescue efforts and remarked that the blaze wasn’t of a serious nature.