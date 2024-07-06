KP Transport Dept uncovers fake international driving license scandal

A shocking discovery has revealed that 85 out of 90 international driving licenses issued by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) were counterfeit.

According to documents from the KP Transport Department, a verification request from Hong Kong exposed that only 5 of the 90 licenses sent for validation were genuine. The Transport Department has since sent a written response to Hong Kong confirming the findings.

During the verification process, it was discovered that there were no records for 85 of the licenses. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has directed the KP government to investigate this matter urgently, with a 14-day deadline.

Director of Transport Ahmed Kamal has already completed the investigation and submitted the report to the Chief Secretary. This scandal raises serious concerns about the integrity of the licensing process in KP and the potential risks posed by the widespread distribution of fake driving licenses. Further actions are anticipated as the government addresses this alarming issue.