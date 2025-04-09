Mistreatment of Imran Khan’s sisters’ incident intolerable: Gandapur

Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, has strongly condemned the reported mistreatment of Imran Khan’s sisters, Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan, and Noreen Niazi, by police outside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. He described the incident as “unacceptable, intolerable, and a disgraceful act of state oppression.”

In a scathing statement, the KP Chief Minister said the illegal detention and alleged abduction of Imran Khan’s sisters, along with Hamid Raza and other party leaders, followed by their abandonment in a remote area 80 kilometers away from Adiala Jail, is a shocking violation of human rights and the rule of law.

“This is the worst example of fascism and police brutality,” Gandapur stated. “The courage and bravery shown by Aleema Khan and others in the face of such treatment is commendable. We salute them.”

He accused what he called the “illegitimate Form 47 government” of weaponizing state institutions against political opponents and warned that those responsible for the mistreatment of women and the suppression of basic rights would be held accountable. “These inhumane and illegal tactics will not break our resolve,” he said. “We are committed to resisting the fascism of this fake government.”

Gandapur further criticized the government for denying family and party leaders access to Imran Khan, who remains incarcerated. He labeled the move as a clear violation of constitutional and human rights, and defiance of court orders allowing such meetings. “The refusal to implement court orders is a dangerous step toward lawlessness and anarchy,” the Chief Minister warned. “If the judiciary cannot ensure enforcement of its own decisions, then the people must be told where to seek justice.”

He called on the judiciary to take immediate notice of the ongoing violations and urged state institutions to uphold their constitutional responsibilities. “There is no semblance of law enforcement left in the country,” Gandapur added. “The torture and denial of rights to Imran Khan’s family members is not just cowardly it is criminal.”