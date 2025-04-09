KP sets target to enroll 1 million out-of-school children

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched the 2025 school enrollment campaign under the vision of “Education for All – An Educated and Enlightened Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”

Provincial Education Minister Faisal Khan Tarakai, in a statement regarding the campaign on Wednesday announced that the government has set an ambitious target to enroll over one million out-of-school children into educational institutions across the province.

He stated that admissions are currently underway in all public schools and will continue until April 30. The campaign aims at ensuring access to education for every child, improve the quality of teaching, and boost literacy rates throughout the province.

The minister urged the public, parents, teachers, religious leaders, and media to actively participate in this national effort to promote education and secure a brighter future for the next generation.