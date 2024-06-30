Balochistan can play key role to promote Pak-Indonesia trade ties: Senior Diplomat

Charge’D Affaires of the embassy of the Republic of Indonesia to Pakistan, Rahmat Hindiarta Kusuma has said that Balochistan has a significant role in the promoting bilateral economic and trade relations between Indonesia and Pakistan.

This was stated by him while talking to a delegation of business community from Balochistan led by former President Federation Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry which called on him on Sunday.

Meanwhile Minister Councilor, economic and trade affairs of the Indonesian Embassy, Ingan Malem and Axelsyah R. Miraza from the economic section of embassy and President Chaman Chamber of Commerce and Industry were also part of the bilateral dialogue.

The Charge’D Affaires Indonesian embassy, Rahmat Hindiarta Kusuma said the volume of bilateral trade between Indonesia and Pakistan was less than its potential, which needed to be further increased and in this regard, businessmen from Baluchistan can play an important role in the economic and trade integration of Indonesia with the Central Asian states.

Pakistan can become a trade hub of Central Asian states for Indonesia in the future, in which both countries can get economic and trade benefits by following comprehensive planning, he added.

The senior diplomat said that Pakistan was a very important trade partner of Indonesia in South Asia, whose importance has always been maintained.

He said that Pakistan is a geo-strategically important country, a natural geo-economic partner of Indonesia and in the future, mutual economic and trade relations between the two countries will increase.

Rahmat Hindiarta said that for the promotion of bilateral trade between the two countries, not only the market but also sector diversification is needed, which will increase mutual trade. The senior diplomat said that the role of the business community of Baluchistan is very important for the promotion of mutual economic relations with Pakistan.