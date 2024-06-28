PBM launches Business Facilitation Centre under WISE project

In a historic move, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM), in collaboration with Islamic Relief (IR) has introduced its first-ever Business Facilitation Centre under Women Initiative for Skill Enhancement (WISE) project, in a ceremony held here on Friday. Regional Program Coordinator-Asia from Islamic Relief Worldwide, Haney Masood inaugurated Business Facilitation Centre in the presence of PBM Directors Muhammad Hussain and Saima Wadood along with the trainers and trainees of the Women Empowerment Centre. The initiative has sketched the outline of three months training to at least 120 poor and deserving girls in various trades including digital marketing, art and craft, stitching and beautician at Women Empowerment Centre of PBM. Speaking on the occasion, Regional Program Coordinator, Islamic Relief Haney Masood appreciated the PBM’s efforts to support the deprived populace of the country.