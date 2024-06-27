Punjab kiln owners to halt operations from 15th July until demands met

Punjab’s kiln owners have announced a shutdown of all brick kilns starting July 15 until their demands are met, a move that could significantly impact the construction industry. The Kiln Owners Association has submitted recommendations to the Federal Government and the International Labor Organization (ILO) addressing issues such as minimum wage standards, elimination of forced and child labor in brick kilns. These recommendations were presented during a workshop organized by the Employees Federation of Pakistan in collaboration with the ILO in Lahore. Key figures such as former ILO Country Coordinator for Kiln Industry Benjamin, trainer and consultant Javed Gul, General Secretary of Employees Federation Pakistan Nazar Muhammad, and Central Chairman of Kiln Owners Association Shoaib Khan Niazi, along with other association leaders, participated in the workshop held at a local hotel. Nazar Muhammad highlighted ongoing concerns regarding forced labor, child labor, and low wages in the kiln industry, urging kiln owners to formulate a comprehensive plan.