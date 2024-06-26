This will be a week of cultural brilliance and artistic mastery at Alhamra

Alhamra Arts Council in Lahore is known for its strong commitment to literature and art, with cultural values that resonate day and night.

The council is renowned for its national and international cultural activities and this week they have a series of diverse programs lined up. Today, (Thursday) the Sri Lankan cultural troupe will captivate audiences with traditional and folk art in the “Kanya” program. This will be followed by a flute concert featuring Ustad Naushad Ali and Moin Ali on June 28.

In addition, the prestigious Grand Finale of the All Punjab Music Competition will take place at Alhamra Hall on June 28. Furthermore, there will be a comprehensive film performing arts workshop scheduled from June 27 to July 6. At the same time, Alhamra will continue to offer classes in various artistic disciplines, including a theater workshop from July 1st to August 21st that will delve into the intricacies of drama.

Executive Director Alhamra, Sarah Rashid, expressed her satisfaction with the institution’s role in advancing arts and literature. She emphasized their unwavering commitment to enhancing quality standards.