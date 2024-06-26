Pharmaceutical enterprise to kickstart production at Rashakai pSEZ

The Rashakai prioritized Special Economic Zone (pSEZ), a flagship project under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), has reached a significant milestone. Trucks loaded with materials from Uzbekistan have arrived at the site of a pharmaceutical company within the zone, paving the way for commercial production soon. According to an official statement from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC), fourteen trucks, consisting of 22 wheelers and other vehicles, traveled from Uzbekistan via Afghanistan have arrived at the project site. The materials are currently being unloaded at M/S Al-Chemist Private Limited. “This pioneering enterprise is nearing completion and is expected to commence commercial production soon,” the statement reads which was released on Wednesday morning. It further highlights that the Rashakai pSEZ is poised to revitalize industrial activities in the province and the country, further strengthening the bond between Pakistan and China, Gwadar Pro reported.