In Search of Kalash – The Magic Carpet Weaver

In a lush green valley nestled between the mountains of the Himalayas lived a carpet weaver named Kalash.

His village flourished, its threads woven from the vibrant lives of its people – the merchants, the artisans, the farmers. But a storm loomed, threatening to undo peace and tranquillity. Murmurs of problems and whispers of discontent started to arise – powered by drought, hunger, unrest and a growing disparity between rich and poor.

Kalash was not content to see his village destroyed and would constantly think about a remedy. One night, a wise figure called the “Weaver of Harmony” appeared in his dream. He said to Kalash, “You already weave and mend carpets, now you will need to mend lives. For those burdened by drought and hunger – weave in threads of innovation, collaboration, and justice. For those troubled by unrest and inequality – weave in threads of parity, education, fair trade.

For those saddled with doubt and frustration – weave in threads of belief, patience, courage”. The undertaking wasn’t easy. Some threads snapped, others resisted, and more still rebelled. Kalash was accused of favouritism, corruption and nepotism. Yet, he persevered, his vision as clear as day. Slowly the colours of life began to change for the better. Years passed, the brewing storm died down and the village became a vibrant tapestry interwoven with threads of peace, unity and strength. Even today, Kalash is regarded as the great statesman who rescued the village from the brink of implosion & destruction and built a better future for his people.

Spoiler: there may be no Kalash, there may be no village and there may be no lush green valley but the idea of the statesman remains! A weaver who can understand the intricate patterns of society and strengthen the weak, support the downtrodden and mend the broken, all the while ensuring that all threads have a chance to shimmer and shine. Trust me, dear readers, this path is not easy and seldom taken but the result – a grand tapestry laced with the lively threads of a prosperous nation – is a masterpiece worth creating.

Now take Pakistan – a nation filled with potential, blessed with natural resources and supplied with agricultural abundance. Yet, for years it has been facing a multitude of challenges in the form of economic disparity, regional tensions, political instability, financial turmoil, reduced social mobility, decreased opportunities and diminished social development. To the politicians and their overlords, I say this – you have been weighed, you have been measured and you have been found wanting! Under their watch short-termism flourished over long-term, immediate gain trumped sustainable solutions and power politics surpassed principles of service.

Enter the statesman! I appreciate that this may be wishful thinking and that we are not spoilt for choice but something has to give somewhere. Even the most arid of deserts expects a drop of rain at some stage. In contrast to politicians and their ilk, a statesman is much more and above all possesses qualities that inspire trust and confidence to rise above partisan interests and steer Pakistan towards a brighter tomorrow.

First and foremost, a statesman takes cognisance of national unity and general reconciliation. They are masters of “letting it go” and can generate dialogue, bridge divides and build consensus even among the most polarised political and social groups. They act as a unifying force in the face of strong, head-on winds. Second, while holding firm to core principles, a statesman values the art of compromise.

They strive towards common ground and building coalitions to achieve national interests. Third, they lead with integrity and command moral authority and respect not just within Pakistan but also across the world. They keep values, morals and ethics at the forefront of their leadership which leads to trust and confidence in the nation’s direction. Fourth, a statesman sacrifices short-term gain for a long-term perspective underpinned by a clear vision for the future.

They transcend above and beyond individual terms in office and immediate political cycles. Fifth, they have a strategic understanding of national, regional and international power dynamics and can formulate policies that address all three. In that, they have the skill to navigate complex global relations, establish strategic partnerships, and help secure Pakistan. Sixth, a statesman is a skilled orator and communicator, able to articulate a clear vision and inspire hope and certainty. You see the conundrum – we know what we need, we need what we don’t have! The dividends of being led by a statesman are mouth-watering. A culture of democratic norms and political decorum, an environment of social justice and inclusivity resulting in social progress, an atmosphere of entrepreneurship and innovation leading to economic growth and more job creation, an era of peace and harmony with regional and international partners, a time of strengthened democratic institutions led by competent and selfless leaders. While it may seem that there is no light at the end of the tunnel, Pakistan can still get out of the darkness with the help of a statesman who exceeds the restrictions of everyday politics, serves the national interests and unifies the country to build a more stable, affluent, and confident future for its luckless citizens. It is not that it hasn’t been done in the past. Jinnah, Mandela, Churchill, Mahathir, Lee Kuan Yew – take your pick! Until then, we will wait for our Kalash – the magic carpet weaver.

The writer is Director Programmes for an international ICT organization based in the UK and writes on corporate strategy, socio-economic and geopolitical issues.