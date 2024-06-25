ECP puts off contempt proceedings against Fawad Chaudhry until June 26

An ECP bench has adjourned until June 26 the hearing of a case initiated against former information minister Fawad Chaudhry for using intemperate language and contemptuous remarks against the Election Commission of Pakistan during a media talk on Jan 24. A three-member bench, led by ECP member Nisar Durrani, conducted Tuesday’s proceedings. During the hearing, Fawad Chaudhry’s assistant lawyer Hasan Sajjad appeared before the bench and requested that the former minister be exempted from appearance for Tuesday and Wednesday. He told the bench that Chaudhry had to appear in the Lahore High Court and he would be busy these two days, submitting his response. The lawyer requested the bench to exempt his client from attendance in view of his engagement at the LHC. At this, one of the bench members remarked that how they could grant exemption from attendance for tomorrow [Wednesday] in today’s hearing. Subsequently, the ECP bench adjourned the hearing until June 26 [Wednesday].