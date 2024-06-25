Farmers having 1 to 12.5 acre land eligible for Kisan card

Director Agriculture Chaudhary Khalid Mehmood said that farmers, who have one to 12.5 acres of land are eligible for Kisan cards.

In a statement here on Tuesday, he said that the Punjab government had launched the Kisan card scheme to facilitate farmers with various incentives including loans, agriculture appliances, etc. He said that small farmers would be preferred for the scheme if they would have one acre to 12.5 acres of agriculture land. However, the farmers should not be defaulters of any bank or monetary institution otherwise they would not be eligible for the Kisan card.

He said that card holder farmers would be facilitated to purchase quality seed and fertilizer up to Rs.150,000 for one crop and the loan amount would be returned within six months without any interest. However, if they fail to return the loan within the stipulated time, they would be bound to deposit a 29% additional amount along with the actual amount of the loan, he added. Photocopies of farmer’s CNIC, legal heir’s CNIC, land record Fard, Rs.1000 as fee and a bank account were mandatory before applying for the Kisan card, he added.