Khawar Maneka attack case: ATC dismisses PTI lawyer’s pre-arrest bail petition

Islamabad’s anti-terrorism court (ATC) has dismissed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyer’s pre-arrest bail petition in Khawar Maneka attack case.

Islamabad ATC’s judge Tahir Abbas Sipra heard the filed petition for pre-arrest bail in Khawar Maneka attack case.

The court has dismissed the PTI lawyer Fatehullah Barki’s bail plea, meanwhile the court has extended the bail of other PTI lawyers. Riasat Hussain Azad advocate, Masroof advocate and other lawyers representing the petitioners appeared before the court. While, Usman Riaz Gul and others accused in the case also appeared before the court.

It is pertinent to note that PTI lawyers including Usman Riaz Gul, Fatehullah Barki and Zahid Bashir Dar have filed bail petitions in the Khawar Maneka attack case.

Mirza Asim Baig, Ansar Mehmood Kiyani and Saeed Khan were also included in the accused in the case.

It is worth noting that PTI lawyers assaulted Khawar Maneka in the court premises when he appeared for nikkah during iddat case hearing.