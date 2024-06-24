Sindh forms water emergency cell after Sukkur Barrage gate collapse

Sindh Agriculture Department has formed water emergency cell for growers’ help after water supply closure from Sukkur Barrage due to damage to two gates of the barrage. Interruption in water supply from the barrage to canals feared to have negative impact on crops. Agriculturee department has announced to appoint focal persons to provide necessary guidance to growers, officials said. These focal persons will submit their reports to authorities about damage to crops owing to the water shortage, a spokesperson said. The irrigation authorities seem to facing a challenge after two gates of Sukkur Barrage on Indus River were damaged in the wee hours of last Friday. The Chinese engineers on Saturday started the repair work and managed to pull up one of the fallen gates, the gate number 44. The authorities will repeat the same exercise for the gate number 47 after drop in the water level. The water supply has dropped to all the offtaking canals of the barrage, causing shortage of irrigation and drinking water.