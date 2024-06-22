Shannen says Kurt Iswarienko is waiting for her to die to avoid paying spousal support

Shannen Doherty is worried she won’t get what she’s owed. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum-who was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in 2020-claims she has not been granted access to the financial records regarding her ex Kurt Iswarienko’s archive of photography work, ultimately slowing down the process of her receiving spousal support, according to court documents obtained by E! News. “It is simply not right that Kurt be permitted to prolong our divorce in hopes that I die before he is required to pay me,” Shannen alleged in the documents, “while he continues to live his life and shirk his responsibilities to his dying wife of more than 11 years.” The 53-year-old is asking for $15,434 a month from Kurt, 49, due to her dwindling Charmedresiduals and losing her SAG health insurance from being unable to act amid her health struggles. Kurt’s lawyer denied the claim in the filing, saying he offered Shannen, who prior to her 2020 cancer diagnosis had battled breast cancer, a settlement deal in October and expressing hope to “put the case behind them and move forward.