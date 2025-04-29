CM Sindh says new canal project papers thrown into dustbin

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday strongly opposed the federal government’s earlier proposals for new canal construction, stating that the related project documents had been thrown into the trash.

He made these remarks upon arriving in Karachi from Islamabad while addressing party workers.

The chief minister said that no new canal would be built until mutual agreement among all provinces is reached. “These canals only existed on paper,” he said, “and those papers have been discarded into the wastebasket.”

He also criticised those campaigning against the canal plans, suggesting that such elements were engaged in propaganda not just against the projects but even against the President of Pakistan.

CM Murad expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for taking a fair stance and deciding that no canal will be constructed without provincial consensus. It is pertinent to mention that yesterday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the 52nd meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) at the Prime Minister House, where key decisions regarding new canals were made.

The CCI fully endorsed the federal government’s new policy that no canal project will proceed without mutual understanding among provinces. It was also decided that the federal government will halt any further movement on such projects until agreement is reached through the CCI platform.

As part of a long-term approach, the federal government announced its engagement with all provincial governments to develop a unified strategy for agricultural policy and water infrastructure. Water rights of all provinces are already protected under the Water Apportionment Accord of 1991 and the National Water Policy of 2018.

To further this cause, a committee is being formed with representation from both federal and provincial levels. This committee will propose a consensus-based roadmap for managing Pakistan’s agricultural water needs and ensuring inter-provincial harmony.

Recognising the constitutional importance of water and the need for fair distribution, the CCI decided to return the provisional ECNEC approval of February 7, 2024, regarding canal construction, along with the IRSA water availability certificate dated January 17, 2024.

The Planning Division and IRSA have been instructed to hold consultations with all stakeholders to maintain national cohesion and fully address provincial concerns before any new step is taken.

Separately, Sindh’s Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has welcomed the Council of Common Interests (CCI) decision to reject the controversial canal project, calling it a victory for Pakistan.

He said this is not a defeat or victory for any individual, but a victory for Pakistan. He stated that the decision represents a triumph for the principles of constitutional supremacy, national unity, and justice.

He added that today, every Pakistani can feel proud that we have recognized each other’s rights and further strengthened our unity.

The Senior Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Pakistan Peoples Party has always strived for the strengthening of the federation, the protection of provincial rights, and the prosperity of the people. He said that the decision of the Council of Common Interests marks a successful milestone in the struggle to safeguard the water rights of the people of Sindh province.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that this success is the result of the collective consciousness of the people of Sindh, the wise leadership of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and the tireless efforts of the Sindh government.

He said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had taken a clear and unwavering stance that the water of Sindh belongs to the people of Sindh, and there can be no compromise on this.

Sharjeel Inam Memon congratulated the entire nation, especially the people of Sindh, on the rejection of the controversial water project and said that the Pakistan Peoples Party has always placed the interests of the people of the province above all political expediencies.

He said that today, it has been proven once again that the PPP is the force that truly represents the aspirations of the people.

Sindh’s Minister for Auqaf, Religious Affairs, Zakat, and Ushr, Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Sherazi, has congratulated Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, and the party leadership on the termination of six controversial canal project on the Indus River. He termed the decision a “historic success” for the people of Sindh and Pakistan.

In an official statement, Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Sherazi praised Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for effectively presenting Sindh’s case during the Council of Common Interests (CCI) meeting and for fulfilling his promise to the people. He emphasized that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was fully aware of the legitimate concerns of the Sindhi people and advocated for them with great commitment.

The provincial minister said that the PPP has always protected public rights through democratic means. He described the cancellation of the disputed canal project as a milestone that would forever be attributed to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s relentless struggle.

Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Sherazi also thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the federal government for supporting Sindh’s stance. The CCI meeting concluded with a landmark decision: no new canal will be constructed on the Indus River without the mutual consent of all provinces. News desk

On the rejection of the controversial canal projects, Ms. Faryal Talpur extended her heartfelt congratulations to the entire nation, especially the people of Sindh.

Ms. Faryal Talpur praised the leadership qualities of Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, stating, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has proven that raising one’s voice democratically is the true path.

She further added, Under the guidance of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Sindh government has always stood firm on principles and raised its voice for its rightful

Ms. Faryal Talpur expressed, Today, the resilience of the people of Sindh has written a new chapter in history, and the voice raised for Sindh’s rights is a message of hope for the marginalized classes across the country.

She reaffirmed, Pakistan Peoples Party, under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, will continue to defend the rights of the people on every front.